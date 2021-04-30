Alex Jones reveals parenting guilt after spending night away from home The One Show star is pregnant with her third child

Alex Jones has shared an emotional post - something many parents will be able to relate to!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday morning, the One Show host shared a snap from her hotel bath and revealed that her children were "upset" after waking up to see she wasn't at home.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with third child

The 44-year-old, who shares sons four-year-old Teddy and one-year-old Kit with husband Charlie Thomson, confessed she enjoyed the alone time - despite hurting her little "bears".

"Stayed at a hotel for work last night for the first time in over a year," she told fans. "Nice to have a full night's sleep and a quiet bath this morning.

"But FaceTimed the poor little bears at home and they were so upset because they can't understand why I'm not there."

The TV star posted this snap from her hotel bath

It's hardly surprising Alex wanted a full night's sleep as she is pregnant with her third child. The TV star and her husband are expecting a baby girl later this year after revealing her pregnancy on The One Show in March.

The Welsh star was visibly nervous when she told co-host Ronan Keating the news, saying: "I feel really nervous all of a sudden... it just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody - and the crew in the studio for the first time!

"Lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we've had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!"

Alex and husband Charlie share two young sons together

Alex previously admitted it had been challenging at times balancing work with parenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine in July 2020, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

However, the star also shared that she felt fortunate to be able to balance work and home life. She went on to add: "I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."