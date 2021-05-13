Alex Jones shows off her baby bump in chic striped dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones has been nailing maternity fashion – are we're so obsessed with her style. The One Show host, who is expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson, looked stunning in Breton stripes for her latest outing, rocking a beautiful Boden dress.

The 45-year-old presenter took to Instagram to share a baby bump selfie, snapping a shot of herself in the BBC studios lift. Alex looked lovely in her simple yet effortlessly chic white dress with a classic navy stripe.

The frock boasted slightly puffed sleeves, which added some extra interest to the look. Alex captioned the snap of herself pointing at her bump: "Hope this little missy likes a stripe as much as her mama! @boden_clothing #bretonstripes".

Her fans were quick to react to the post, commenting on how "glowing" and "beautiful" she looked. Others weren't aware that Alex had confirmed she was going to be having a little girl, and were totally thrilled for her.

One Instagram follower wrote: "Amazing you always said you saw yourself with a girl xx" while another shared: "Congratulations on little missy!".

Alex looked gorgeous in a Breton striped dress

If you're loving Alex's stylish look, you're in luck because her Boden dress isn't actually a maternity piece – and is still in stock in all sizes. The timeless 'Imogen Breton Dress' boasts an ultra-flattering fit and comes in both navy and black stripes.

It's been a big week for the Welsh beauty since her son Kit has just turned two. The doting mum, who also raises son Teddy, four, shared a sneak peek at their family celebrations, complete with mounds of presents and balloons.

Imogen Breton Dress, £60, Boden

On Friday, the presenter dazzled viewers and Instagram fans alike with her latest look - a stunning yellow midi dress from Zara. The design had long billowing sleeves, a generous hem and was of the floaty variety.

The mother-of-two has showcased many high street pieces of late, all of which accommodate her growing bump. Last week, the star looked gorgeous in yet another Zara design, rocking a loose blue mini dress.

