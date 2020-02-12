8 Valentine's outfit ideas inspired by rom-com queens Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and more In need of some fashion inspiration ahead of Valentine’s Day?

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many of us will begin the process of scrolling through ASOS, Missguided and Topshop to find that perfect, earth-shattering outfit that makes your special one look up from the TV and say "wow" - I know, it sounds like a modern day miracle! Taking note from our favourite rom-com queens, we’ve rounded up eight Valentine’s Day outfit ideas for every and any occasion. Going for a casual Galentine’s drink? Why not channel Cameron Diaz or Reese Witherspoon? In need of a date-night dress? Jennifer Aniston’s beautiful bodycon might just do the trick.

Jennifer Aniston in Just Go With It

In one of our favourite scenes from Just Go With It, Jennifer Aniston’s gorgeous makeover montage ends with the blonde beauty stepping out in this beautiful bodycon dress. Accessorised with a beige belt, nude shoes and golden jewellery, this look will certainly hold the attention of your special someone.

Julia Roberts in Notting Hill

Keeping things casual this Valentine’s Day? Julia Roberts’ jacket and beret combo from Notting Hill is a vibe. Regularly channelled by the likes of supermodels Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, Julia’s ultra-cool ensemble was pretty much perfection....until Hugh Grant spilt orange juice down it.

Alicia Silverstone in Clueless

This girl’s not clueless! Starring as Cher, Alicia Silverstone’s red spaghetti strap mini is one of the fashion icon’s most memorable outfits. Effortlessly chic, this 90s style dress, complete with patterned hair clip, teardrop diamond earrings and red lipstick makes for a timeless take on a modern date night dress.

Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama

Want to look stylish without catching a cold? Reese has got you covered. Appearing as Southern-belle Melanie Carmichael in the hit rom-com, Sweet Home Alabama, we love Reese’s figure hugging and high-necked knit dress. The definition of smart-casual, this LBD can be worn whatever the weather.

Cameron Diaz in The Other Woman

Cute yet comfortable, Cameron Diaz’s rose-pink dress from The Other Woman is simple yet demure. The actress's blonde hair left free flowing, Cameron’s silver geometric jewellery is paired nicely with her red-manicured nails. Gorgeous!

Jennifer Lopez in Maid in Manhattan

In need of a formal evening dress for Valentine's Day? Who could ever forget J-Lo’s chiffon number from Maid in Manhattan. Extremely flattering, the sweetheart neckline and A-line silhouette of this tulle gown make for a beautiful fit and one readily available on the high street.

Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30

16 years after its release, 13 Going on 30 is still giving us major fashion inspo. In one of the film’s most memorable scenes, Jenna - played by the gorgeous Jennifer Garner - wakes up and rushes out of her 5th Avenue apartment wearing only a pink slip dress, ivory trench coat and a pair of heels. A hilarious moment, who could have anticipated that wearing pyjamas as daywear could look so good? One of the most prominent trends of the last two seasons, worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Zoe Saldana, why not opt for a spaghetti strap slip dress or a silk top this Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry about the cold - you can always layer your silk slips with chunky knits or wear your silk pyjama shirts with jeans and heels.

Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality

We’ll never forget Sandra Bullock’s incredible glow up from the feel-good-classic, Miss Congeniality. Strutting alongside Michael Caine in this chic cornflower-blue halter-dress, Sandra’s outfit is mesmerisingly monochrome - her ribbon-tie stilettos are the exact same shade as her gorgeous day dress. Paired with silver earrings, the perfect blow-dried hairstyle and a nude lip, we are forever obsessed with this look.

