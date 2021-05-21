Ruth Langsford's fans are in love with her strappy sandals - and they're in the sale Nearly half-price Carvela sandals? We'll take 'em

Ruth Langsford looked fabulous as she hosted her latest QVC segment on Thursday evening, and we couldn't help but notice that she dressed up her jeans with a chic pair of strappy heels.

Sharing one of her usual boomerang videos, Ruth posed in her jeans, T-shirt, blazer and heels alongside her co-host Jackie Kabler.

She wrote in the caption: "Join us on @qvcuk for 2 hours of Ruth Langsford Fashion with @officialjackiekabler 7pm 'til 9pm #qvc #qvcuk #ruthlangsfordfashion."

Many fans were quick to ask Ruth about her pretty sandals, with one writing: "Ruth you always have lovely shoes, where are your sandals from?" And another adding: "Would love to have your leopard trainers, and also where did you get the sandals from!"

We reckon the presenter's heels are the Carvela 'Karmen' style, which we've spotted at online outlet Shoeaholics for £59 reduced from £109.

Carvela 'Karmen' heels, £59, Shoeaholics

With a chunky heel, flattering ankle straps and a chic gold buckle, they will add a summery twist to any outfit - and are perfect with slouchy jeans, as Ruth has proven with her latest look.

Ruth loves her mom jeans from her QVC collection, previously saying that they are her take on a boyfriend jean, with the slightly slimmer fit that she prefers.

Relaxed fit jeans, £49.50, QVC

"These are like my homage to the boyfriend jean, but they're a more feminine version," she said. "That's why I deliberately called them 'relaxed fit'. When people say 'boyfriend jean', I immediately go 'no, they're not for me' - they'll be hanging down and make my bottom look saggy!"

She added: "The top of these jeans are exactly the same fit as all my jeans - high waisted - but we've relaxed the thigh. When you get to the thigh, we've increased the width, it tapers down. These are my kind of Sunday brunch jeans, my weekend jeans. Those days when you think you really can't bear anything fitted or tight... they're kind of my 'soccer mom' jeans!

