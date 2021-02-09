Kylie Minogue is ultra-radiant in her adorable polka dot mini dress The star smiled and posed in a video on Instagram

Kylie Minogue has wowed her fans with yet more glamorous outfits as she continues her stay back in her home country of Australia.

The star rocked a gorgeous mini dress in a sweet smiling video recently posted to her Instagram page, which saw her kicking her legs in the air and showing off her strappy heels and tights. We're officially obsessed, and so are her followers!

"Pretty, polka dotty, perfect princess!" one wrote, while another added: "This whole outfit," alongside a heart emoji - and another commented: "I love polka dot tights!"

WATCH: Kylie looked fabulous in her mini dress

Kylie never stops giving us the fashion goods, either, since she also posted a gorgeous shot in a Stella McCartney look on Monday. "Snow-Monday," she simply captioned the snap.

It appears that the photoshoot took place in London, since Kylie was dressed by her UK stylist Karl Willett, who also works with the likes of Amanda Holden.



Wearing Stella McCartney

The beautiful dress features split sleeves, monochrome patterning and dramatic strap details - which the singer teamed with elegant white heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

She's always sharing her glamorous stage outfits and editorial looks with fans, but we also saw a more casual glimpse of Kylie recently, when she shared a snap in a pair of chic denim jeans.

The star is currently in Australia

Enjoying a takeaway pizza as she marked her return to Australia, she wrote: "#soundsbettertogether #home," alongside a koala, heart and pizza emoji.

Kylie also wowed fans in a pretty wrap dress as she made an appearance in Mallacoota, Victoria, to introduce a performance by her friend James Reyne at the Sounds Better Together concert.

Looking beautiful in a colourful wrap dress

She said of the moment: "I am so humbled and thankful to be back home, reunited with my family, friends and my country and to have experienced some live music in this 'new world' in the town of #Malacoota.

"#soundsbettertogether was a taste of what we can all look forward to and the joy on peoples' faces was a beautiful sight (and feeling) to behold."