Brooke Burke’s physique is unreal in a yellow bikini that we want too

Brooke Burke is proof that age is nothing but a number.

The 49-year-old TV host, who has been a champion for health and wellness for years, showed off her incredible, toned physique when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a yellow bikini as she flashed a smile and relaxed outside by the ocean.

Brooke turns 50 in September and is looking better than ever

Brooke rocked her blonde-highlighted hair in soft waves and completed the look with a cowry shell anklet and a gold necklace. “Hello June I’ve been waiting for you,” she captioned the photo.

The fitness expert's bikini happens to be by Hawaii-based swimwear brand San Lorenzo Bikinis. The Nomad 2.0 Sienna scoop neck top features a plunging neckline with thick shoulder straps for added support. and the Sliding Thong Brief Bottom features a cheeky bottom and figure-flattering thick hip straps that you can wear high or low to flatter your figure. Both have a stretchy fit.

Each piece retails for $65, so we also tracked down a similar bikini for less - $11.99 on Romwe.

Yellow scoop neck bikini, $11.99, Romwe

Needless to say, fans went wild over Brooke’s age-defying snap and dropped hundreds of heart emojis in her comments. “Soooo beautiful in a bikini,” one wrote. “The legendary Brooke Burke always looking so fabulous,” another added.

Now that the unofficial start to summer is here, the former Dancing With the Stars cohost is back to living in bikinis. On Wednesday, she thrilled fans again when she rocked a printed strapless bikini top and matching bottoms as she struck a pose on the patio of her stunning home.

Brooke stunned in a strapless bikini

Brooke topped the look with shades and layered necklaces, and her plush patio chairs could be seen in the background. “Waking up with summer energy and sharing a bit of my sunshine with you,” she captioned the snap.

Simply stunning. Excuse us while we head to the gym.

