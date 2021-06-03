Jamie Chung’s chunky sandals are all you’ll want to wear this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jamie Chung went full summer chic as she hit the streets of New York City this week, and she made the “ugly sandals” trend that’s taking over Hollywood look really cute.

The actress, who is set to star in the upcoming Dexter Revival, stunned in a photo she shared on Instagram Tuesday that showed her striking a pose on the Brooklyn Bridge wearing a printed gold Rhode button-down top paired with white AYR cropped jeans.

Jamie's chunky sandals are the trend everyone will be wearing this summer

She completed the look with black Corlin Eyewear shades, a stunning gold and diamond Idyl Cleo necklace, and a pair of black Vagabond Lori Sandals.

The Loris sandals are ‘90s inspired and have chunky soles and two-strap detailing on the upper, along with an adjustable ankle strap. They’re me from textile and leather, have a sporty design, and come in black (like Jamie’s kicks), orange, and beige.

We tracked them down on Nordstrom for $99.95.

Vagabond Lori Sandals, $99.95, Nordstrom

While Jamie enjoys her time in New York, we’re still on the edge of our seats waiting for the announcement of the official debut date for the upcoming season of Dexter Revival.

The actress will appear in the new series as well known true-crime podcaster, Molly, and spoke to PEOPLE about the return of the thriller, and hinted that it would be even eerier than what fans have seen before.

"The original series happened over ten years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic,” she told the magazine. “I do think it's a little darker."

Jamie will play a true crime podcaster in the upcoming Dexter Revival

The actress also teased the plot, assuring fans that questions will be answered after the series eight cliffhanger in which Dexter faked his own death: "It takes place in upstate New York and as we know from the last season, Dexter's hiding.

"So it certainly carries on and you have a lot of fresh faces, but a lot of familiar ones. I think it will certainly satisfy everyone's appetite."

The crime drama is yet to announce an air date, however, filming kicked off in February and fans are hoping for a late 2021 release.

