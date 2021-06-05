Lisa Faulkner's Marks & Spencer spotty blouse is back in stock - and you will want it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nailing casual chic, Lisa Faulkner's summer wardrobe is seriously cool, and we're obsessed with her Marks & Spencer shirt. Back in May, the TV chef had fans rushing to shop her polka dot blouse, after she teamed it with denim dungarees by La Redoute on her hit show – John and Lisa's Saturday Kitchen.

Pure Linen Polka Dot Shirt, £27.50, Marks & Spencer

Proving popular, this spotty design is an everyday staple and at £27.50 it's a total bargain! Made from lightweight linen, the smart collared neck, contrast button fastenings, and long sleeves with turn-back cuffs add an effortless and contemporary finish. Perfect for heatwave weather, Lisa's go-to top can be teamed with everything from high-waisted shorts and skirts in the summer, to jeans and trousers on those chillier days.

Posting a stylish snap on Instagram, Lisa's look certainly sparked a reaction. "Where is that gorgeous shirt from please?" asked one fan. "Love your outfit," added another.

Lisa first wore her polka dot blouse back in May

Viewers are obsessed with Lisa's on-screen wardrobe, and we reckon the Oliver Bonas denim jumpsuit that she wore on this week's episode will be flying off of the shelves in no time. Revealing her outfit details on social media, she wrote:

"Hello!! Can you believe this is our penultimate show already!! Time flies. Hope you enjoy #johnandlisasweekendkitchen today let us know what you cook! Our lovely producer @charstirphoto sent us a pic of the blueberry cheesecake she had made yesterday! Looked delicious. Send us your pics and have a lovely day! @johntorodecooks looking v handsome. OOD jumpsuit and boots @oliverbonas styling @jessica.shoker makeup @justwade."

The TV star wore a denim jumpsuit from Oliver Bonas on this week's episode

Priced at £85, Lisa's stylish one-piece is uber flattering thanks to its three-quarter length sleeves, elasticated cuffs and fitted tie waist. A great desk-to-date-night outfit, add chunky sunglasses and box-fresh trainers in the day, before accessorising with chunky earrings and heels in the evenings.

Denim Jumpsuit, £85, Oliver Bonas

