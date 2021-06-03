Holly Willoughby stuns in floaty M&S dress during half-term break

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article





Holly Willoughby has been enjoying some time off from This Morning during half-term, but that doesn't mean her outfit inspo posts have stopped! The presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to share a stunning picture of her off-duty look – and it was all from M&S.

MORE: Holly Willoughby delights fans with first snap from Midsomer Murders cameo

The 40-year-old beauty looked stunning as she posed on a park bench for her latest edit with Marks & Spencer, rocking a pretty floral midi dress and white trainers.

Holly styled her casual look in the best way, adding a youthful flair to the look thanks to a denim jacket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 ways to dress like Holly Willoughby

She captioned the post: "It’s times like this when the sun is shining, the garden is bursting into life and we are with those we love that I just take a moment to count my blessings…loving having something to dress up for again. @marksandspencer has so many gorgeous dresses this year, you’ll be spoilt for choice, and this is one of my favourites … never too far away from this denim jacket either... x #AD #summer."

RELATED: Controversial home renovation plans revealed: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, more

The mother-of-three's fans were all in agreement about her latest look – with everyone rushing to the comments section to ask how they could get their hands on the frock.

Holly looked beautiful in a floral M&S dress

One shared: "Love that kind of dress so easy to dress up or down will have to try and find it" while another queried: "What is this dress called?" A third fan declared they were "in love with that denim jacket".

You can't go wrong with a denim jacket in your wardrobe for summer, and we're loving the way Holly has styled her look.

We predict the 'Floral Round Neck Midaxi Waisted Dress' will fly off the shelves in no time! If you're in the market for a floral number, this gorgeous alternative from & Other Stories will do just the trick.

Pure Cotton Denim Jacket, £35, M&S

Floral Round Neck Midaxi Waisted Dress, £39.50, M&S

Floral Print Maxi Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Holly has been giving us serious style envy with her summery dress picks over the last few weeks, courtesy of her stylist Danielle Whiteman.

DISCOVER: This Morning stars' romantic weddings: Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby, Lorraine Kelly & more

One of our favourites has to be her Wizard Of Oz-inspired, blue gingham number from FRANKS London. Holly styled her chic puff-sleeved outfit with a pair of nude suede heels and subtle makeup. Dorothy who?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.