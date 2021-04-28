We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How gorgeous did Alex Jones look on The One Show on Tuesday evening? The stunning Welsh star dazzled fans with her latest look and wow, pregnancy really looks good on her.

The TV star - who announced her third pregnancy in March - opted for a lovely floral wrap dress from Marks & Spencer to compliment her growing bump, and we think it's a fab buy for mums-to-be, due to the relaxed fit and adjustable tie.

Part of the Per Una collection, the midi-length number fastens with a figure-flattering waist belt, discreet side zip and is emblazoned with a pretty floral print that's perfect for the summer.

It also has short puff sleeves and frill detailing on the skirt that gives it a real flirty feel. Priced at £39.50, the star will be able to wear it again after the baby is here - it's a great classic piece.

The 44-year-old added black high heels and wore her hair in her trademark sleek and straight style.

This shot of Alex appeared on co-star Alex Scott's Instagram Stories

The mother-of-two works with celebrity stylist Tess Wright, who also turns her talented hands to Sheridan Smith and Mary Berry's professional on-screen wardrobes. She previously told us Alex loves high street threads, particularly Marks & Spencer. "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too. She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable and practical - especially Autograph, as it's super stylish."

Per Una Floral Frill Detail Midi Wrap Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Tess also gave us an insight into the process of choosing Alex's clothes for the BBC One show. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

