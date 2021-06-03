Michelle Keegan teases 'really exciting' new project We can't wait to find out what it is!

Michelle Keegan sent her fans into a frenzy on Wednesday night as she shared a video to her social media giving us a sneak peek into her new secret project.

The star looked stunning in the post, and viewers rushed to the comments to try and guess what her next venture might be.

In the video, Michelle can be seen wearing a pair of statement gold earrings, a wide-brimmed hat and white sunglasses, which she later pulls down from her eyes to reveal a gorgeous gold eyeshadow look.

The brunette beauty can also be seen applying a glossy balm to her lips, which makes us think that this new project may be something to do with makeup!

Michelle has done a range of fashion and beauty collaborations in the past, with brands such as Very, Lipsy and Nouveau Lashes. The 34-year-old previously spoke to HELLO! about her love of makeup, and how she likes to mix up high-end and high street brands. "I love L'Oreal because they've got great eyeliners, Giorgio Armani for their bases, and Laura Mercier and I love their skincare and the body butter. I love NARS concealer - it really brightens the eyes."

Sharing the sneak peek with her four million followers, Michelle wrote: "….Something reaaaallly exciting coming soon".

Michelle has done lots of fashion and beauty collaborations throughout her career

Fans couldn’t get enough, with one writing: "Whatever it is love the vibe already", while another said: "It's got to be a makeup range" followed by a heart eyes emoji.

The star is yet to respond to the speculation around the video, so we are still eagerly awaiting to see what it could be.

Michelle had fans going wild once again just a few days ago as she shared a snap wearing a sensational summery floral dress.

The waist-cinching linen-look dress, £40, had the actress' followers rushing to comment on the photo, and husband Mark Wright couldn’t resist either!

Michelle looked lovely in the floral frock

He simply posted a couple of loving emojis beneath the snap, which saw Michelle posing in her dress in a countryside location.

Other fans quickly commented on how beautiful the star looked, with one writing: "You are something else," and another adding: "You are literally a dream! So beautiful." Others flooded the comments section with heart-eyed emojis.

In her caption, Michelle reminisced: "Who remembers holding buttercup flowers under friends' chins in school to test whether they liked butter or not?? Dress is from my latest Summer collection @veryuk."

