Michelle Keegan is stunning in crop top as she holidays in the Algarve with her in-laws The family travelled to the sunny country last week

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have taken a well-deserved holiday to the Algarve in Portugal. Despite the country being added to the amber list on Tuesday, the couple still decided to fly out to enjoy a family holiday with Mark's parents and sisters last week.

Whilst the Our Girl star has kept rather quiet on social media, her sister-in-law Jessica Wright has kept her followers updated on their idyllic holiday.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan enjoys family holiday in Portugal

On Monday, the group of 12, which includes amongst others Mark's sisters Natalya and Jessica, his parents Carol and Mark Sr, and his brother Josh Wright and his wife, headed out to enjoy a delicious seafood lunch at Maria's Restaurant and Beach, located in the popular area of Almancil.

"Family," Jessica captioned the group image, which sees the beach behind them. Further clips show the group singing to Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger and Carol and Mark Sr dancing to My Girl by Madness.

Of course, Jessica, who will tie the knot in September, also shared some selfies with her sister-in-law Michelle, who looked stunning in a tan crop top and white trousers.

The duo posed for selfies during their lunch

The duo are very close and have a wonderful relationship. Last August, the star, 33, revealed that bride-to-be Jessica had asked her to be one of her 15 bridesmaids.

Jessica shared a video of the moment she presented Michelle with socially-distanced invitations consisting of a flower balloon and personalised poems.

"I'm actually shaking!" Michelle could be heard saying from her doorstep. "Aww Jess, I want to hug you!" she later added.

Mark and Michelle flew to Portugal last week

Jess was due to marry her fiancé William Lee-Kemp in June this year, but speaking to HELLO! in April, she revealed they had decided to postpone it until after the summer.

"It gives more time for things to get back to normal and for all our nearest and dearest to be there," said Jess. "I have definitely relaxed since setting the new date. I can't wait to wear my dress – I just want to do it now."