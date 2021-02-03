Helena Christensen has certainly not lost her touch following her incredible rise to fame as one of the original 90s supermodels.

The 52-year-old put her model figure on display during a recent shoot for Elle Russia – and she looks incredible wearing a range of figure-hugging power suits and a particularly daring red corset.

Sharing a selection of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, Helena wrote: "Ready, set, go. New cover story for @elle_russia (photographer) @eduardorezende. Stylist @lilyasimonyan. Hair @harryjoshhair. Makeup @sooparkmakeup."

One photo shows Helena lounging back in a chair while wearing a vivid red suit and crisp white shirt. The cover image sees her in a skin-tight, black bodysuit with cut-out detailing on the back and waist.

But giving off real 90s Jean Paul Gaultier vibes, Helena looked radiant in a red bustier that was paired over a pair of black, wide-legged trousers.

Her fans were quick to compliment Helena on her breathtaking appearance, with one commenting: "They don’t make them like you anymore Helena!!" Another said: "Stunning Helena and gorgeous fashion." Others simply left flame and heart emojis.

Helena wowed fans with her high-fashion looks - scroll to see

It was only recently that Helena caused another stir on social media after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a striped swimsuit – which revealed her many tattoos!

In the photos, Helena looked natural as she posed in the waves with a beautiful backdrop. One image saw her lifting her arms and placing her hands in her hair, as she showed off her numerous ink.

Helena’s arms had a series of tattoos from stars to flowers and a number of other natural-inspired markings. Her fans loved her look, but some of them were left less than impressed.

Helena's fans didn't know she had so many tattoos

"You are amazing. But the tatoo [sic] is too much," wrote one fan, to which Helena quickly commented back: "Thank god there's only 9 of them then."

The follower was left a little sheepish and responded: "Oops," before lavishing Helena with more praise for being "natural" and "perfect".

