Sharon Stone wore heels with pajamas to a red carpet and nailed it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

After a year of red carpet shutdowns, red carpet events are returning in the US, and Sharon Stone wore the best thing to one of her first star-studded appearances since the pandemic began.

SHOP: 17 best pajamas for spring - it's time to say goodbye to cozy and say hello to cool

The Ratched actress paired a pair of leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana silk pajamas with black stilettos as she attended the In The Heights opening night premiere at the Tribeca Festival Wednesday night in New York City.

Sharon Stone's fringed Dolce & Gabbana pajamas are so dreamy

The luxe pajama set comes complete with fringe detail on the hem of the pants and the sleeves, and we loved that it’s so cozy and chic that it can double as loungewear and a look to wear for an evening out on the town.

SEE: Sharon Stone's mammoth LA home is the epitome of luxury

SHOP: Rebel Wilson wows in the dreamiest silk pajamas - and we found the best dupe for less than $25

We tracked down a similar silk leopard print pajamas set on Pretty Little Thing, and a neon shorts set on Nasty Gal that is perfect for summer too if you want to try the look with shorts.

Leopard Satin PJ set, $24, Pretty Little Thing

Satin 3-piece pajama short set, $35.75, Nasty Gal

Sharon’s bed-to-red carpet look is further proof that the chic sleepwear paired with heels trend is here to stay for now, and that’s fitting after a year where a lot of us lived in loungewear and pajamas.

Sophie Turner rocked the trend in April as she enjoyed a date night out with husband Joe Jonas at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, sporting a purple printed silk top paired with matching silk pants from Lisa Says Gah.

She completed the look with a white bandeau bra tucked underneath.

Gigi Hadid has been wearing the silk PJs with heels trend for years

Salma Hayek, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid are just a few more celebs who have sported the trend too.

Sign us up for a luxe pajamas set with heels any day of the week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.