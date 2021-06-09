Angelina Jolie’s travel tote is so chic you’ll want it for your summer staycation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

After nearly a year, stars are showing off their airport style again, and we’re loving it.

Angelina Jolie did just that this week as she arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City - and we couldn’t keep our eyes off her chic Christian Dior camel trench coat, statement-making oversized Celine tote bag, and tan Valentino sandals.

It was everything we love in a casual-chic airport look.

Angelina arrived at the airport with her children

As for her accessory, the calfskin Celine Horizontal Cabas bag is one of the fashion house’s signature pieces and is covered in its signature logo.

Celine's Horizontal Cabas Bag

It’s perfect for travel - and so are her comfy sandals, which showed off the splash of red on her pedicure. So, we tracked them down on Farfetch.

Valentino VLOGO Slide sandals, $675, Farfetch

The Oscar winner finished the look with a gray face mask, wide-leg denim trousers.

Angelina rocked her hair sleek and straight, and arrived with her six children, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Maddox, 19, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, according to the Daily Mail.

Angelina recently opened up about what motherhood has been like for her during the pandemic, telling CBS This Morning she’s handled it the best way she can, squeezing in “meetings and briefs” while juggling life as a mom, and said it has helped tremendously that her six children aren’t so little anymore.

“Fortunately my kids are old enough, and they’re extremely capable. So, where I fail, they fill in. We’re a team.” So sweet.

Angelina also had her kids in tow as she celebrated her 46th birthday last week at Los Angeles restaurant TAO. A source told People “They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out.