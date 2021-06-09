Lisa Rinna’s tiger-print swimsuit is all you’ll want to wear by the pool this summer 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Lisa Rinna keeps proving that she’s only getting better with time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked incredible in a post she shared on Instagram that showed her wearing a tiger print one-piece swimsuit in an indoor pool during a recent trip to Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The photo was one of several in Lisa’s “Tahoe Photo Dump” as she called it, and revealed other scenes from her vacation with friends.

The swimsuit was figure-flattering and chic, and although she didn’t reveal where she got the look, we tracked down a similar version on Saks Fifth Avenue Off Fifth.

Weworkwhat tiger print swimsuit, $69.95, Saks Fifth Avenue Off Fifth

The photos showed her posing with a group including her castmates Kathy Hilton and Garcelle Beauvais as they enjoyed some fun in the sun on a yacht and in the outdoors.

But it was her last photo that got fans talking, which showed her wearing a ‘Rinna 2020’ hooded sweatshirt on an airplane.

Fans went wild over Lisa's personalized hoodie

“Where can I get that Rinna hoodie?!”, several asked.

Fans will have to wait for those details, but she did give them a treat of another sort when she shared a series of videos and photos of her Lois, on Instagram showing off her dance moves as she celebrated her 93rd birthday.

"Today My Mom, Lois Rinna is 93! We love her so much, you all love her, so let’s get up and Dance for Lois Now!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS!!!!! You are the Queen!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna does a TikTok with 93-year-old mother and daughter

Her fans adored the clips which included one of Lois wearing leather trousers, and they wrote: "LOIS the LEGEND," and said: "Unbelievable. Not ageing is genetic for you," while a third commented: "Wow, she looks amazing."

Lisa also shared a brilliant TikTok video performing with her daughter, Amelia and Lois for a three-generation dance.

Further proof that the Rinna family ages gracefully.

