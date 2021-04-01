Hoda Kotb's hot pink jumpsuit is the perfect WFH spring staple

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Hoda Kotb was pretty in pink as she took on her Today hosting duties this week.

The veteran journalist stunned when she popped up on her Today with Hoda & Jenna show on Thursday wearing a sleek sleeveless pink Black Halo jumpsuit that she paired with gold hoops. Hoda added even more color to her look with a bright red pump.

Red and pink ensemble combos were a huge trend last year pre-pandemic, and we were excited to see Hoda bringing it back.

The beloved daytime TV host’s Black Halo Antoinette jumpsuit is a tailored look that has cropped skinny pant legs and a V-neck that comes complete with a stand-up ruffled collar.

The jumpsuit also has a hidden zipper at its center, and it's the perfect staple piece for fashionistas who are working from home and need a seamless transitional look for after-work hours.

It not only comes in cupid - the color Hoda wore - but also black, red, white, and cream. We loved the look so much that we tracked it down on Black Halo.

Black Halo Antoinette jumpsuit, $375, Black Halo

Before wowing in her pink look, Hoda gave her social media followers - and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager - something to smile about on Wednesday when she shared a photo of herself at the doctor's office, receiving her first COVID-19 vaccination.

In the snap, Hoda was smiling beneath her mask as a health care professional gave her the dose.

"Thank you, Lisa! One down! One to go," Hoda captioned the photo. Today host Savannah Guthrie was quick to send her congratulations in the comments, writing, "Yasssssssss," along with a syringe emoji.

Hoda's followers also gave her good news a thumbs up and commented: "Yeahhhh Hoda!!!," and, "it feels so good".

Others revealed they too had received their vaccination against coronavirus and also loved the fact you could tell Hoda was smiling despite wearing a mask.