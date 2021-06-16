Gemma Atkinson poses in latex leggings for new shoot - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Atkinson is always sharing videos on social media during her grueling workouts, and the star proved that the hard work is paying off when she posted a snap to Instagram in a pair of skintight leggings, which showed off her incredible figure.

The actress sent fans wild with the daring photo, and it seems everyone was wowed by her black latex outfit.

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson unimpressed with hair transformation - but we love it

Sharing the look with her one million followers, Gemma wrote: "Them: Don’t be dramatic ME…Shooting again next Thursday! For my 2nd book! Can't wait".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson dons bikini for impressive ice bath video

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Stunning as always", while another said: "You look fabulous!"

The star styled the leggings with a simple black T-shirt and a pair of black heeled boots, and wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Gemma looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera

If you are wanting to recreate Gemma's daring look, these black high-waisted vinyl leggings are perfect for only £15.

Simply style them with a black body and a pair of killer black heels for the ultimate night-out outfit.

This isn’t the first time that the star has stunned her fans, as just last month Gemma donned a bikini for an impressive ice bath video.

Vinyl leggings, £15, PrettyLittleThing

The actress took to Instagram where she posted a video of herself climbing into a steel bath filled with icy water.

Gemma wore a black two-piece swimsuit with high-leg briefs for the occasion, and despite the temperature, had a smile on her face at the start of the video.

Gemma managed to keep a smile on her face during the video

"It'll be very cold. I don't think I can do it," she said as she climbed in, but then quickly changed her mind, saying: "Oh, of course I can, course I can, woo!"

The former Strictly finalist captioned the video: "I did it! It was freezing but with the art of distraction in shouting/singing/clapping and focusing I did it. My legs actually feel great now!"

Her followers were quick to praise her efforts, with their comments including: "Brilliant," "Rather you than me," and: "I was cold just watching this [clapping emoji] Well done!"

DISCOVER: Gemma Atkinson shows off gorgeous post-lockdown makeover - see Gorka Marquez's hilarious reaction

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.