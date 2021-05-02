Strictly's Gemma Atkinson dons bikini for impressive ice bath video The former Strictly Come Dancing star is a brave woman!

Gemma Atkinson is a keep-fit queen and she doesn't shy away from a challenge, so we weren't entirely surprised to see her sitting in an ice bath.

Having said that, we might not be following in the mum-of-one's footsteps anytime soon!

The actress and presenter took to Instagram at the weekend, where she posted a video of herself climbing into a steel bath filled with icy water.

Gemma wore a black two-piece swimsuit with high-leg briefs for the occasion, and despite the temperature, had a smile on her face at the start of the video.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson dons bikini for impressive ice bath video

"It'll be very cold. I don't think I can do it," she said as she climbed in, but then quickly changed her mind, saying: "Oh, of course I can, course I can, woo!"

As her 22-month-old daughter Mia looked on curiously in the background, Gemma sang: "Sit down in the ice-cold water."

Gemma squealed as she adjusted to the ice bath

"I'm cold Mia," she said as she shivered, then laughed as she broke into song, singing: "You're as cold as ice…"

Norman, one of the family's beloved dogs, licked Gemma's shoulder, trying to reassure her.

"Mummy," little Mia said and the star's fiancé Gorka Marquez could be heard in the background trying to give her advice, to which Gemma replied: "Don't talk to me sweetheart, I'm trying to focus."

Her daughter sweetly pointed at the water, saying: "Mia, Mia," but Gemma advised her against joining her, saying: "Mia don't come in here, it's too cold for Mia."

The star is a doting mum to daughter Mia

She then looked at the camera and added: "It's not so bad once you're in."

The former Strictly finalist captioned the video: "I did it! It was freezing but with the art of distraction in shouting/singing/clapping and focusing I did it. My legs actually feel great now!"

Her followers were quick to praise her efforts, with their comments including: "Brilliant," "Rather you than me," and: "I was cold just watching this [clapping emoji] Well done!"

