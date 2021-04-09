Gemma Atkinson wows in figure-hugging gown for new photo with Gorka Marquez

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Atkinson wowed fans on Thursday after posting a stunning photo on Instagram wearing a black, figure-hugging gown.

The Strictly Come Dancing star posed with her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, in the snap, and they looked as loved up as ever.

Sharing the photo with her millions of followers, she captioned the pic: "When mum and dad can do both…We got you Mia! Always."

Gemma's gorgeous black gown featured a large cut-out at the back, showing off her amazing figure. She styled the dress with gold accessories and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

She finished off the glamourous look with a black smokey eye and red nails, and her fiancé looked just as smart as he stood next to her in a powerful black suit.

The couple looked stunning as they posed for a snap

In the post, Gemma also included a video of her and Gorka high-fiving and lifting weights in the gym, and fans were loving the contrast from the first image.

One fan wrote: "You guys are the best", while another commented: "I WANT these couple goals!"

Although Gemma's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing dupe if you are looking for a dress to wear for that first big event post-lockdown.

Black slinky maxi dress, £33, Missguided

Gemma recently opened up about her hopes of having a second child, despite her daughter Mia's difficult birth.

The 36-year-old told her Instagram followers that she is in no rush to expand her family, but would love to give her daughter a sibling one day.

Gemma and Gorka announced their engagement in February

During the online Q&A, Gemma was asked if she was put off having another child following Mia's 'traumatic birth', to which she replied: "Lots asking if my experience has put me off having more children. Absolutely not."

"If we're lucky enough I'd love a sibling for Mia, but when she's older now! When she can wipe her own bum maybe."

We can’t wait to see the beautiful couple expand their family in the future!

