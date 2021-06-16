Taraji P Henson's stunning new look will transfix you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Why wear an LBD when you can wear this? Never one to shy away from a style statement, Taraji P. Henson made fans swoon when she popped up on Instagram wearing a shimmery, sleek one-shoulder dress.

The metallic Alexander Vauthier number came complete with a high slit, and her stylist Jason Bolden paired it with black Christian Louboutin heels and silver Alexis Bittar hoop earrings.

As for her glam, the Empire star sported a dramatic eye and a lip hue that matched her eyeshadow thanks to makeup artist Saisha Beecham, and hairstylist Ty Wallace pulled her hair into a top bun with side bangs.

Taraji stunned in a shimmery Alexander Vauthier number and Christian Louboutin heels

“Yesss honey pie, yesss,” Taraji said in a video Jason posted of the look that showed her sitting down on set.

Fans were quick to comment on the post with one writing, “Dipped in bronze and sprinkled with gold!” Another added, “That dress!”, while an additional follower chimed in: “It’s the glow on the skin.”

Many more chimed in, dropping fire and heart emojis, and asking what beauty product was used to get Taraji’s glow.

Although that hasn't been revealed just yet, consider trying Fenty Beauty’s Body Lava Body Luminizer or Ciate London’s Dewy Stix Body Oil Gloss, which give a similar glowing effect.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer, $59, Fenty Beauty

Dewy Stix Body, $26, Ciate London

The fashionista appeared to be shooting a promo for the upcoming BET Awards, which she’ll be hosting on June 27 and announced in a post on her own page on Monday.

Taraji will host the BET Awards on June 27

“THAT’S RIGHT Y’ALL!! I’m SO excited to host the 2021 @BETAwards—Culture’s Biggest Night! Catch me LIVE on Sunday, June 27 at 8/7c on @BET. #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight,” she captioned the photo, which revealed a headshot of her wearing the look.

The show is set to be star-studded per usual, with performances by Alicia Keys, John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, Summer Walker, Usher, Lil Wayne, and Jennifer Hudson, among others.

