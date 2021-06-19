Elizabeth Hurley's plunging black dress sparks wild reaction from fans The actress looked unreal posing at her home

Elizabeth Hurley's wardrobe must be brimming with glamorous party dresses as her Instagram feed is full of them, and she's pulled out all of the stops once again in a stunning low-cut gown.

Fans went wild when they saw Elizabeth's Friday night upload, which was of her perched on a sideboard inside her palatial home.

Her eye-popping black dress, with its V-neckline and daring thigh-high split, also features gold chain detailing at the waist, showcasing her enviable figure.

Clearly in full-on glam mode, the actress decided to curl her glossy locks and add lashings of mascara and a shiny nude lip gloss.

Elizabeth looked incredible in her figure-flaunting gown

The comments section was instantly filled with an onslaught of emojis including love hearts, flames and clapping hands. One fan declared: "Wow queen of beauty" and another added: "You would make any dress divine." A third simply said: "Jaw-dropping."

Elizabeth captioned the sultry picture: "TGIF. Thank you @dsquared2 for my divine dress."

The dark plum-coloured walls gave away the fact that the model was posing at home in her very own bar, which is decorated with decadent gold features and lots of animal print.

The model has her own bar at her mansion

Of course, it is not the first time we've seen the actress dazzle in a daring dress, as less than a week before this, she blew fans away by donning a sheer dress in her garden.

The yellow Versace dress came complete with sheer panels which left very little to the imagination.

The star's sheer dress also caused a stir

Donatella Versace herself couldn't resist praising Elizabeth's look, she wrote: "WOW! Gorgeous, vintage Versace. You look beautiful."

The 56-year-old defies her age and even sported a tiny yellow bikini in one recent Instagram video for her birthday celebrations. Elizabeth cut some serious shapes while the Spice Girls track, Who Do You Think You Are? played in the background. "Who doesn't dance to the Spice Girls on a sunny birthday weekend in Blighty?" she wrote in the caption.

