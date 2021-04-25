Elizabeth Hurley glows in plunging gold dress to join virtual Oscars celebrations The model recorded a video from her home

You can rely on Elizabeth Hurley to look ultra glamorous for a party – even if it is from home, and the star looked more stunning than ever as she prepared to celebrate the Oscars from her £6million Herefordshire mansion.

Elizabeth invited her followers to join in the Oscars fun with Elton John's virtual party, a ticketed event this year for the public to log in from home for just £14.99. She said: "Come with me tonight to Elton's legendary Oscar party and help raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation."

The actress clutched a drink as she spoke directly to the camera wearing a very low-cut gold sequined dress, which sparkled in the light. Elizabeth's hair was perfectly styled into glamorous waves and her makeup included heavily lined eyes and glossy pink lips.

The promotional video had over 100,000 views in just a few hours and fans were quick to comment on how breathtaking she looked. One wrote: "The most beautiful woman in the world!!!" and another asked: "How are you so gorgeous?" Many other fans simply expressed their admiration with fire and love heart emojis.

The model has a private bar at her home

The model filmed the clip from inside her private bar at home. It is not the first time that the star has shown off this unique space with its eccentric interiors. The bar features scarlet walls, velvet-clad furniture and even leopard print. She also has animal ornaments such as a pink flamingo and gold elephant adding further fun to the room.

Elizabeth stunned in a pink gown last weekend

Last weekend, Elizabeth was in her home bar once again, sporting another striking ensemble. She wowed in a bold pink dress made from a sultry silk material and featuring a cowl neckline and daring thigh-high split.

In the caption, the star explained that she was simply at home, writing: "Still home with the fam, but sweatpants banished for the night."

