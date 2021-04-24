Elizabeth Hurley looks unreal in gold chain bikini as she shares good news The actress looked amazing

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sharing bikini photos – but her latest snap could just be her best one yet.

The 55-year-old looked stunning in a sea-green two-piece with gold chain detailing as she posed in the doorway of a hotel room.

Elizabeth's throwback came in honour of the bikini finally being back in stock on Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the actress' swimwear range.

"Yes, yes, yes! Our Antibes Bikini is finally back in stock, in all sizes @elizabethhurleybeach," she captioned the sultry photo.

Needless to say, Elizabeth's fans were left in a tizzy over the snap, with one commenting: "Perfect and with that gorgeous room behind you!"

A second said: "You are absolutely beautiful!" A third added: "Yes, Yes, YES! Goddess."

Elizabeth's bikini features gold chain detailing

Elizabeth's throwback comes after she commemorated World Earth Day by posting a bikini snap from one of her favourite places on the planet, the Maldives.

In her caption, she wrote: "On #worldearthday I've chosen to remember being in one of my favourite places, the Maldives." On a more serious note, she added: "The ocean is sublime, but one of the biggest challenges our oceans faces is plastic pollution. Commit with me to try to eliminate single use plastic bottles from our lives #saynotoplastic."

Elizabeth shared a rare black and white bikini photo for World Earth Day

The photo, which showed Elizabeth looking fabulous in a two-piece, will come as a bit of a change for her Instagram followers. The mother-of-one doesn't often share black-and-white photos and instead opts for more vibrant posts, usually showing herself posing in bikinis in all colours of the rainbow.

Nevertheless, fans all agreed on one thing – she looked sensational. "Heaven," one follower replied, while another echoed: "A vision of pure delight." "You got my attention," another wrote, while more fans called her a "goddess" and a "gorgeous lady".

