Elizabeth Hurley’s showstopping sheer dress will take your breath away She looks incredible!

Elizabeth Hurley just celebrated her 56th birthday, and she keeps proving she’s only getting better with time.

The Austin Powers star looked ethereal in a photo she shared on Instagram that showed her standing in a dreamy field wearing a gorgeous yellow Versace dress that came complete with sheer panels.

The figure-flattering dress left little to the imagination and showed off Elizabeth’s toned physique. The star was glowing in the snap and completed the look with a splash of pink gloss on her lips and a diamond drop necklace.

Elizabeth dazzled in a yellow Versace dress

“About last night @versace @donatella_versace #vintage #blighty,” she captioned the post. Elizabeth’s celebrity friends and fans swooned over the series of photos that showed her striking various poses in the dress.

“Donatella WOW! Gorgeous, vintage Versace. You look beautiful,” Donatella Versace wrote. “So so beautiful,” a fan added, while more dropped fire and heart emojis. “I love your dress!,” another replied.

Although Elizabeth didn’t reveal if she wore the dress to a birthday celebration Saturday, she thrilled fans on Thursday when she shared a video on Instagram that showed her rolling around in a field of yellow flowers in cutoff denim shorts and a white butterfly-emblazoned tank top to celebrate her special day.

Elizabeth rolled around in a field of flowers to ring in her 56th birthday

"Happy Birthday to me", she said in the clip. "You’re 21 right", one fan asked in the comments, which was fitting since the ageless beauty looks half her age.

Elizabeth proved that yet again when she stunned in a chic beige bikini and made fans do a double-take as she rejoiced in the sunshine and blew a kiss towards the camera. "Bliss #englishweekend [heart emoji]," she simply wrote.

Many fans added flame emojis underneath the post, and one person remarked: "I'll say it again. You're the hottest girl on IG! Goddamn!" Another said: "Ageless." A third post read: "Endless beauty."

Elizabeth stunned in a beige bikini

Elizabeth’s passion for fashion led her to form her own swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, back in 2005. She often models her brand's beautiful designs on social media.

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the mother-of-one revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

It’s clear that’s a mantra she lives by.

