Kylie Minogue looks incredible in feathered mini dress as fans react

Australian star Kylie Minogue has wowed us with her latest look. On Thursday, the star looked ultra-glamorous in a throwback photo posted to her Instagram on Thursday – and fans couldn't get enough of her mini-dress.

Taking to social media to share the black and white photo of herself, the 56-year-old singer looked so youthful in a white feathered mini dress that hugged her curves. In the stunning photo, Kylie held one hand to her face, with the other behind her head, channelling a Hollywood film star.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue shares a flirty video as she poses in just a jumper

Fans were quick to compliment the star, rushing to the comments to show their love for the dress. "YOU ARE PERFECT KYLIE," said one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "You are unreal".

Those of us with sisters understand the joys (or struggles) of being able to share clothes, not least for celebrity sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue, who stunned fans on Thursday in matching suede jackets.

Taking to Instagram to share her support for her youngest sister's latest fashion collection, Kylie posed for a glam mirror selfie wearing the faux suede biker jacket in taupe from Dannii's QVC collection.

The star stunned in a glamorous feathered dress

The star paired the chic jacket, which is complete with a quilted shoulder and cuff detailing, with a black beret and stylish black sunglasses.

In the post shared by 49-year-old Dannii, the star could be seen rocking a bolder colour choice, opting for the faux suede jacket in hot pink, sporting a coral tee and vibrant pink lipstick to complete her colourful ensemble.

The Aussie star wore her sister's faux suede jacket in taupe

"Absolutely love the outfits! Beautiful sisters!" commented a fan. We love a coordinated sister moment!

Although the summer is fast approaching, this chic suede jacket makes for the perfect cover-up for cooler evenings – and let's face it, the British weather is so unpredictable, you can never have too many jackets.

Faux Suede Jacket, £80.50, QVC

Minogue fans will need to be quick to snap up the final few suede jackets from QVC, which are only left in limited sizes.

