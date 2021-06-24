Irina Shayk flashes her sculpted abs in a crop top we want right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Irina Shayk’s street style has been unmatched this year, and further proving that she’s one to watch for off-duty inspo, the supermodel rocked another trendsetting look as she stepped out in New York City Wednesday.

The fashionista stunned in an oversized white Burberry crop top that gave a glimpse of her toned abs, and she paired it with a pair of pants we wouldn’t expect for hot summer months - leather trousers. And yet, they worked so well with her look.

Irina hit the streets of NYC in a chic Burberry crop top

Irina finished her ensemble with black cat-eye sunglasses and a chunky pair of sandals that fit the ‘ugly sandals’ trend that celebrities haven’t been able to stop wearing for months. We loved the stylish mom’s chic twist on the must-have trend though - and her sandals. They came complete with buckles with gold detailing, which gave them a fashionable edge.

The style star has made it clear she has a thing for on-trend chunky dad sandals. She stepped out in another pair on Tuesday - Burberry sandals that she paired with a crisp white shirt over a classic LBD.

Irina accessorized her kicks with hoop earrings, tinted sunglasses, and a coordinating black and gold purse. She swept her brunette locks into a sleek chignon for her sunny day out in the Big Apple and opted for a natural and dewy complexion that showcased her sunkissed tan.

Irina has a thing for the on-trend chunky sandals of the summer

It's not surprising that Irina keeps wearing chunky sandals for her walks around Manhattan. They're beyond comfortable and the sandals to wear right now. Ever since Chanel launched the cult famous style in 2018, they've become seriously popular among celebrities, including Kaia Gerber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Alexa Chung.

As of late, chunky summer sandals have become so popular that according to the Lyst 2021 report, Birkenstock's Arizona sandals were the world's number one hottest shoe for women this year. Searches for the sandals spiked 225% and they sold out across many retailers.

That means there’s no better time than now to scoop up a pair if you haven't joined the chunky shoe club yet, especially in the Fourth of July sales that are quickly approaching.

