Irina Shayk's eco-friendly handbag is all we want for spring - and it's only $65

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Irina Shayk hasn’t only been strolling around New York City in the swoon-worthy outerwear of our dreams for months, she's also been palming quite a few chic handbags too.

SHOP: Shopping for Mother’s Day gifts? Here are 8 incredible fashion and beauty gift ideas from black-owned businesses

Aside from the stunning blue pinstriped coat she wore on Monday, we also spotted the supermodel toting an incredibly cute bag over the weekend that we want in our closets right now (you can see her rocking the look here).

Irina stunned in a dreamy pinstriped coat in NYC she paired with a mustard bag

As Irina stepped out on Saturday wearing a Vivienne Westwood plaid trench coat paired with Ksubi light denim jeans and Sorel white-lace-up sneakers, she completed the look with a chic black vegan leather JW Pei bag complete with ruched detailing.

Although the looks Bradley Cooper’s ex-partner rocks tend to come with a hefty price tag, we were thrilled when we discovered that the staple accessory she palmed costs less than $80.

The brand’s vintage hobo Gabbi handbag is only $79 in black on JW PEI's site and comes complete with a faux suede lining and a magnetic closure. We’re obsessed - and not only tracked it down there but also on Amazon for even less. Although you can only get the bag in black on the brand's site, you can nab it for less in yellow, purple, and beige for $65 on Amazon.

JW Pei Gabbi handbag, $79, JW Pei

JW Pei Gabbi handbag, $65.99, Amazon

The bag is not only right on time for fashionistas looking for eco-friendly Earth Day finds, but it also makes for a great Mother’s Day gift too.

We love that it’s simple enough to go with everything and that it's also a smaller size that works well for date nights or dinners. It has a sophisticated edge too.

As for Irina’s show-stopping blue pin-striped coat, it was designed by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and topped with a bright yellow varsity-style ‘P’ patch. The model mom paired the look with a white blouse, black leggings, and leather boots.

Irina paired another staple black clutch with statement-making zebra-print boots

She completed the ensemble with another eye-catching bag - a mustard-hued clutch that matched the initial on her jacket.

Both looks are just further proof that Irina’s street style game is unparalleled - and one to continue to watch.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.