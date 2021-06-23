We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Irina Shayk's summer wardrobe is a thing of dreams, and she's just unveiled her latest must-have for the season. Stepping out in on-trend chunky dad sandals from Burberry, the 35-year-old was pictured strolling around New York City on Wednesday – and her outfit is so chic.

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Irina Shayk can’t stop wearing these customizable rings

Irina was pictured in Manhattan on Wednesday

Looking every inch the supermodel, Irina layered a crisp white shirt over a classic LBD, accessorising with hooped earrings, tinted sunglasses and a coordinating black and gold purse. Sweeping her brunette locks into a sleek chignon, the mum-of-one opted for a natural and dewy complexion, showcasing her sunkissed tan.

SHOP: 13 chunky dad sandals we love for spring: From M&S to ASOS & of course Birkenstocks

Monogram Motif Leather Sandals, £570/$770, Burberry

It's hardly surprising that Irina wore her chunky sandals to walk around Manhattan – they're hella comfy and all the rage right now. Ever since Chanel launched the cult famous style in 2018, they've become seriously popular among celebrities, including Kaia Gerber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung.

In fact, chunky summer sandals have become so popular that according to the Lyst 2021 report, Birkenstock's Arizona sandals were the world's number one hottest shoe for women this year. Searches for the sandals spiked 225% and they sold out across many retailers, so if you haven't joined the chunky shoe club yet, there's no better time than the present!

MORE: Irina Shayk shares very rare photo of daughter Lea – and ex Bradley Cooper took it!

GET THE LOOK:

Koi Footwear Amari Sporty Sandals, £17.85/$48, ASOS

While Irina's exact pair costs an eye-watering $770, there are plenty of affordable alternatives ready to shop, and we're particularly obsessed with ASOS' sporty design.

Priced at just $48, treat your feet to these comfy platform sandals, which come with an adjustable ankle strap as well as an adhesive-patch fastening. Made from faux leather, just imagine how effortlessly cool they'll look paired with high waisted jeans and your favourite summer top. When heatwave weather comes around, just add a sleek sundress and statement earrings for a retro 90s vibe.

Irina's easily one of NYC's biggest trendsetters right now, and she recently had fans rushing to shop yet another of her accessories. Rocking the customisable Bonbonwhims Lucky rings, the model coordinated one yellow and one orange Rainbow Lucky ring with her swirly Charlotte Knowles dress, edging it up with black leather boots and a trench coat. Ariana Grande's also a fan of the look, and owns the clear bauble Bonbonwhims ring.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.