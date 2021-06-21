Katie Holmes' gingham dress is the closet staple you need for summer - and we found the best dupe for $17

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Katie Holmes is usually spotted in New York City rocking jeans and pants, but the Coda star gave her off-duty style the best summery twist when she took a stroll in a chic gingham dress to kick off the start of the season.

The fashionista sported the black and white Kate Spade midi dress, which comes complete with puff sleeves and a ruffled hem, as she took a walk in the Big Apple on Monday and enjoyed the sunny weather. Kate completed the look with black gladiator sandals and a white Coach bag, and further accessorized the ensemble with gold layered necklaces and black sunglasses.

Katie Holmes is known for her casual, but trendy off-duty style

The whole look was very Katie - effortless and understated, but stylish, and was the epitome of summer vibes too.

We loved the look and tracked the dress down on Saks Fifth Avenue. We also found a similar version on Shein for $17.

Kate Spade gingham dress, $328, Saks Fifth Avenue

Gingham dress, $17, Shein

The gingham trend came back in full force in the spring, and Katie is just the latest to wear the look. Reese Witherspoon is also a big fan of it - so much so that her Draper James collection is full of it, and has rocked a few gingham dresses from it

In a photo she shared on Instagram in May, Reese can be seen lounging in a chair barefoot in her backyard and flashing a smile in a pink gingham one-piece swimsuit and coverup. She also had a gingham tote bag at her side.

Reese Witherspoon stunned in Draper James gingham swimwear

And to further emphasize her love of gingham, Reese also had a pink gingham towel draped over her chair.

The star posted the snap to promote some Draper James new swimwear collection, which was fitting considering the brand has the cutest gingham bikini and a gingham one-piece that could double as a bodysuit.

