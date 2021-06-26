We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon enjoyed a small reunion with her former Eastenders co-star Martin Kemp, and his son Roman Kemp, on Saturday but it was her fashion everyone was talking about.

The star was appearing on Martin and Roman's Weekend Best, and her beautiful leather trousers caught a lot of attention.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shares romantic anniversary celebrations

The 45-year-old rocked an all-black ensemble consisting of a beautiful frilly top, the faux leather trousers and a pair of strappy sandals.

The group of three had their arms around each other, as they beamed at the camera, and Martine looked equally as happy when she posed with Fleur East, who also appeared on the show.

Martine and Martin were enjoying a mini-reunion of sorts, as the two had previously been co-stars on Eastenders, with Martine playing Tiffany Mitchell, while Martin had played the villainous Steve Owen.

In her caption, the star hoped that her fans would tune in for the show and added: "We had a giggle!"

Although her followers loved the Love Actually star's appearance on the show, many more were transfixed by her incredible outfit.

Fans were obsessed with her trousers

"Looking gorgeous," one wrote, while a second enthused: "Love your outfit! X."

A third asked: "Love these leather trousers, where are they from?" and added that she looked "fabulous" in them.

Martine said they were available on Zara, so we tracked them down. They are available in sizes six to eighteen, and are currently 30% off, coming down from £29.99 to now cost £19.99.

The high-waist trousers also feature side and rear pockets, as well as a front metal hook and inside button.

Martine often wows with her fashion, and earlier this month she sparkled in a beautiful glistening dress.

Faux Leather Trousers, £19.99, Zara

The gold ensemble featured stylish puff sleeves, a high neckline and a tiered hem. The star paired the dress with a simple diamond bracelet, letting the sequins do all the talking.

She wore her signature brunette hair in loose waves for the occasion, and sported a brown smokey eye and a nude lip, which complemented her outfit perfectly.

Martine captioned the post of her posing with: "So good to see this one again and have a long overdue catch up! Plus we were filming a Christmas Special can you believe it?! My specialty was Christmas films – hence being dressed as an Oscar!"

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one saying: "You look incredible Martine", while another said: "Gorgeous dress!"

