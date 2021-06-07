We're dotty for Rachel Riley's latest maternity outfit - and daughter Maven looks adorable, too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rachel Riley looked beautiful on Sunday as she enjoyed a sunny day out with her daughter Maven - and snapped a photo to mark the occasion as she grabbed an ice cream with her little girl.

The star, who is pregnant with her second child with former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev, looked lovely in a pair of polka-dot trousers and a fitted black top, as she celebrated having her COVID vaccine.

"Obligatory 'I got my Covid jab' celebration post," she wrote. "Was a Pfizer 3 for 1 as my wriggly toddler will benefit with the antibodies in my breast milk, as will the currently cooking little one!"

Rachel added a pair of round sunglasses to her look, while one-year-old Maven looked adorable in a butterfly-print outfit from royal-favourite kidswear designer - and the Countdown presenter's namesake - Rachel Riley.

She continued in her caption: "Just donated to @unicef_uk's #Vaccinaid initiative to get vaccinations to the rest of the world too. More poignant for me after my friend in India was hospitalised recently. So glad she's ok now. Feeling very lucky in the UK to be jabbed, especially after a celebratory ice cream.

Rachel dressed Maven in a sweet butterfly-print outfit

"Also thanks to @rachelrileyuk for the half visible but still gorgeous summer toddler clothes! Glad the sun is finally shining for them."

We've spotted Maven's adorable two-piece outfit at Childrensalon for £59, and there's also a similar dress in the same print for older children.

Rachel Riley butterfly set, £59, Childrensalon

You'll be in good company, as the Duchess of Cambridge often shops the adorable range for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Rachel's latest post comes after she headed out on a glamorous date night with husband Pasha on Friday evening. Looking stunning in a fitted black dress, the couple were pictured arriving at a Cabaret All Stars show in London, with Pasha adorably kissing Rachel on the cheek in front of the cameras.

