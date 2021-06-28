Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS collection has a surprising twist - and we want everything in it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

As Kim Kardashian continues to build her SKIMS empire, she’s taking her newest collection to another level, launching one that is the first of its kind for the brand.

The Outdoor Basics drop launches on Tuesday, and it’s SKIMS’ first outdoor collection made with “stretchy garment-dyed cotton and in a nature-inspired color palette,” the brand’s team revealed in an Instagram post. The collection features five styles: the crew neck tank, leggings, bike short, bralette, and t-shirt.

Kim Kardashian rocked the Outdoor Basics bralette and short in the camel colorway

The usual sizing of XXS-4X is back to fit a variety of body types too. Each piece comes in five colorways: pacific, desert, camel, malachite, and ash. Kim rocked the bralette and shorts in the camel hue in an ad for the campaign.

Per usual, the pieces are so comfortable that you can wear them at home, but the earthy designs are specifically designed to be worn during outdoor adventures this summer, so you’ll get even more bang for your buck as you explore the outdoors in the cozy looks and when you just want to kick back in the body-hugging garments at home.

The Outdoor Basics collection includes five new styles including leggings and a tank

SKIMS Outdoor Basics goes live on SKIMS.com tomorrow at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, but make sure to bookmark the pieces below to shop them before they sell out.

SKIMS Outdoor Basics Crewneck Tank, $42, SKIMS

SKIMS Outdoor Basics Leggings, $62, SKIMS

SKIMS Outdoor Basics Bralette, $38, SKIMS

SKIMS Outdoor Basics Bike Short, $48, SKIMS

SKIMS Outdoor Basics T-Shirt, $46, SKIMS

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also made another exciting announcement about SKIMS on Monday as she revealed that the brand will be designing the official Team USA undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad,” she captioned an Instagram post that showed Paralympian Scout Bassett wearing a SKIMS Team USA emblazoned sports bra and underwear.

Paralympian Scout Bassett modeled a SKIMS Team USA sports bra and matching underwear

“As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics, and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA , every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.”

If you want to rock those pieces too, you’re in luck. All of the designs will be available in a capsule collection on SKMS.com too.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.