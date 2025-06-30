10 best 4th of July deals to shop now if you love a bargain as much as I do

The 4th of July is all about all things summer - BBQs, fireworks, parades and fun at the beach, of course - but as one of HELLO!'s resident shopping experts, I have to say right now I'm just as obsessed with the Independence Day 2025 sales!
A lot of 4th of July deals are already live, and there are honestly way too many to keep track of - unless, like me, shopping online is your full time job. So let me help you out - I've waded through all the best sales to find the best deals to shop right now.
I'm an expert on where to buy trending must-haves for fashion, beauty and home, and have been shopping for a living at HELLO! Online for over five years now. I love covering major deals, whether flash discounts, Amazon Prime Day (which lasts for four days this year and lands next week on July 8!) or popular seasonal sales at retailers like Macy's or Nordstrom.
So, as you can probably guess, I have a pretty good idea of where the best sales are this year.
I have all the details on where to shop the top deals and discounts in the run-up to the 4th of July, and all weekend - especially summer fashion and beauty for your vacay or to enjoy as you relax at home this season.
How I chose the best 4th of July weekend sale deals
Here's how I picked the deals to include in this edit:
Savings: I love a great discount, so you'll find deals for up to 70% off in this roundup.
Trending deals: I've included the most-Googled 4th of July sales and bestselling products that are seasonal, too, so you'll be able to enjoy all the items I've recommended right away.
Trusted brands: HELLO! only features brands we know and trust, so you can be confident in our recommended purchases.
Best 4th of July 2025 deals
Anthropologie Tommie Shirt Dress: Eyelet-Trim Edition - 69% off
Anthropologie 4th of July Sale
Editor's note
"Anthropologie is having an EXTRA 50% OFF sale - the Big Summer Sale Event - and I headed straight to summer dresses. It was so hard to pick a single deal but I finally decided on this gorgeous cotton midi, which I think is so pretty - a little white dress is a must-have for the hotter season."
Miraclesuit Tummy Control Swimsuits - up to 70% off
Nordstrom Rack 4th of July sale
Editor's note
"It's swimsuit season and Nordstrom Rack has some amazing deals on swimwear and cover-ups. The Miraclesuit discounts caught my eye because these swimsuits are famously flattering, comfortable and silhouette sculpting, exactly what we all need for a sun-soaked day at the beach or pool. And at the Rack you can score a one-piece, which usually can cost up to $200, for as little as $55.96 - that's 70% off."
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Sunscreen SPF 60 with Vitamin E - 44% off
Amazon Beauty 4th of July Sale
Editor's note:
"Sunscreen is a must for the 4th of July and you can find a whole array of deals on both high-end and drugstore brands on Amazon. I spotted this Neutrogena anti-aging SPF 60 serum for over 40% off - such a great deal and your sunscreen will arrive ASAP."
Kate Spade Phoebe Small Top Handle Satchel - 73% off
Kate Spade 4th of July Sale
Editor's note:
"Kate Spade's looks are perfect summertime - just think of how chic you'll look at your 4th of July and summer soirées. Right now, you can score an EXTRA 40% off sale items - bags, clothing, and accessories included - if you enter code SALEONSALE at checkout.
"And if you're a major Kate Spade fan you'll want to check out the brand's outlet - Kate Spade Surprise - where you'll get an extra 20% off items that are already deeply discounted in the 'Red White & Blue' sale, no discount code needed."
It Cosmetics CC+Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40 - 40% off
Ulta Beauty 4th of July Sale
Editor's note
"Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty sale includes up to 40% off makeup products - I spotted It Cosmetics’ top-rated CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40 for just $28.20, reduced from $47. It's ideal for summer.
"That’s not the only deal though - you can also get up to 40% off jumbo sizes, and there's a buy one get one up to 50% off deal on selected curl brands. And last but not least, a 'BOGO 40% off' skin, sun and body care products deal, too."
Manolo Blahnik Allurafia Stripe Slingback Pump - 55% off
Nordstrom 4th of July Sale
Editor's note
"Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is on its way (it officially starts July 12) but until then, you can still shop the current Nordy's Designer Sale this 4th of July week.
"Designer shoes on sale are always a great find, and I love this Manolo Blahnik slingback that could take you anywhere from a summer wedding to the office, and would still look great with a pair of jeans."
"I have to say I'm a sucker for a chuck on dress - you know, a comfortable summer dress that you can throw on without thinking twice about it. Amazon has so many to choose from, but I found this 50% off deal, and the beachy maxi comes in 15+ prints and colors. Perfect for the 4th of July, beach days, travel or just chilling in the back yard."
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets Set - 30% off
Sephora 4th of July sale
Editor's note
"Charlotte Tilbury's viral Pillow Talk icons can be yours for less right now at Sephora! This four-piece kit, which has an $81 value, includes a full-size Hyaluronic Happikiss and travel-sized Lip Cheat, Collagen Lip Bath, and Beauty Highlighter Wand. It's available in two different shade ranges, for different skin tones.
"The discount is part of Sephora's sale with up to 50% select makeup, fragrance and more, so even if you're not a Charlotte Tilbury fan I'd recommend checking out the full sale."
Tory Burch Miller Deco Sandal - 47% off
Tory Burch 4th of July sale
Editor's note
"Tory Burch is offering an EXTRA 25% off in its Semi-Annual sale and there are so many great deals, from totes and dresses to footwear. I love these classic Tory Burch leather sandals with a cushioned sole, hand-applied baguette pavé embellishments and chic topstitching. The neutral thong-style flats will go with everything."
COACH Dinky Crossbody Bag - 40% off
Macy's 4th of July Sale
Editor's note
"Macy's is having a HUGE blowout sale, with deals like 30-50% off lingerie and up to 50% off sandals.
If you can never have enough purses in your wardrobe, you can find some great 40% off bags - like this chic look from Coach."
When do the 4th of July sales start?
Sales start a few days before the 4th of July, and you don't want to waste any time if you want to have the most options. As the calendar moves toward July 4, you may see bigger discounts at your favorite retailers – and some online stores even have amazing deals even past Independence Day – but as stock dwindles you might have fewer options to shop your faves. And if July 4th falls on a Friday this year, you'll see plenty of 4th of July weekend sales, too.
What stores have 4th of July sales?
The good news is pretty much any major retailer will be offering up discounts, whether specifically for 4th of July or for the summer sales. My edit of faves includes my department store go-tos like Nordstrom and Macy's and great deals on brands like Kate Spade and Coach.
The sales are well underway already, so make sure you’re prepared with my Fourth of July guide to the biggest - and best sales to shop now, for huge discounts of up to 70%.
