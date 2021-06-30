Euphoria star Storm Reid stuns in a cut-out cover-up we want for our next staycation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Storm Reid celebrated her 18th birthday with a major new campaign - and we want everything in it. The Euphoria star’s Storm Reid x Pacsun ArashiBluCollection dropped today with a ton of resort looks she helped design - and they’re so perfect for a summer staycation or beachy getaway.

The affordable collection includes a variety of swimsuits, swimsuit cover-ups, dresses, tops, and pants, with matching headwraps in an array of jewel tones, including Serenity, Storm’s favorite tone of blue.

Storm's Pacsun collection includes swimwear, swimsuit coverups, and more

Each piece has soft shine dealing, and the majority include gold hardware, which gives it a glam edge.

We were particularly smitten with a light blue cut-out cover-up dress Storm rocked in the campaign, which is packed with style. The backless number is the quintessential resort wear piece to throw in your suitcase that you can wear during the day to the pool or in the evening to a beachside fete. It also comes in pink and it’s chic. It’s also appropriately named after Zendaya, who loves a sleek dress with a cutout.

Storm Reid x PacSun Light Blue Zendaya Cover-Up, $44.95, PacSun

Continuing to prove she’s multitalented, Storm not only created the concept for the campaign and designs, and also worked with Pacsun to cast the models for the shoots. She also named the swimsuits, choosing to give them monikers for women who inspire and empower her, including some of her closest friends, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Chloe x Halle and Kyla Drew Simmons, along with some of her childhood best friends.

Storm named some of the swimwear after her celebrity friends, including Zendaya

As for Storm’s favorite pieces in the collection, look no further than the Storm O Ring Halter swimsuit and Chloe Wrap Halter swimsuit.

The full collection is available at Pacsun.com in sizes XXS - XL and ranges from $19.95 to $59.95.

