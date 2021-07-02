Kylie Minogue is summer-ready in stunning blue jumpsuit

Kylie Minogue is used to stunning her fans with some incredibly daring looks, and the Better the Devil You Know singer did it again in a stunning blue jumpsuit.

The singer looked ready to welcome in the warmer summer months as she simply posted "July" as her caption alongside several sun emojis.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue poses in adorable mini-dress

The image came from the Australian star's official 2021 calendar, which features several photos of Kylie from over the years.

Fans went wild over the image, with many especially excited as it was their "birth month".

"I LOVE YOU KYLIE," enthused one, while another added: "One of my favourite shots."

Plenty of others were just left speechless by the incredible snap, with many posting strings of heart and dancing emojis.

This is hardly the first time that Kylie's fashions have wowed her fans as she recently took to the waves in a stunning black swimsuit.

The star looked summer-ready

The 53-year-old singer posted a three-second clip showing her enjoying the ocean in the eye-catching piece. She could be seen adjusting a very peculiar headpiece, which happens to be made from apples!

"Paradise (AKA When-you-promise- your-director-you-will-take-one-of-the-props-from-the-#Dancing-video-and-photograph-it-in-a-most-unlikely-place!)" she captioned the post.

Indeed, Kylie was borrowing a prop from her 2018 video of her song Dancing, which was directed by Sophie Müller.

In the music video, the apples can be seen behind her on a bedside table as she sits on a leather armchair.

The star has plenty of stunning looks

She also recently shared an ultra-glamorous throwback look, in which she stunned in an incredible feathered mini-dress.

In the photo, Kylie held one hand to her face, with the other behind her head, channelling a Hollywood film star.

Fans were quick to compliment the star, rushing to the comments to show their love for the dress. "YOU ARE PERFECT KYLIE," said one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "You are unreal".

