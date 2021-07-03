Carol Vorderman regularly sends her fans into overdrive as she shares her luscious fashion looks that perfectly highlight her figure.

And we're sure she's done it once again as she took to her Instagram Stories to show off a beautiful black curve-hugging jumpsuit.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman showcases impressive home gym

The outfit perfectly showcased her toned figure and it came complete with an enormous belt that looked fit for a champion.

Referencing this item in her post's caption, Carol joked: "Oops… think I've got my weightlifting belt on today."

The star took the glam selfie in the BBC Radio Wales studio after she had hosted her own radio show, where she and guests spoke about experiences of having been stuck in clothing.

Carol is a huge fan of her jumpsuits and last month, she wowed her fans with yet another killer look.

The bold outfit features a geometric red, white and black design and it also has a Gucci-inspired print and a black zip all the way down the front.

Carol looked incredible in the outfit

She proved she was a fan of oversized belts, styling out a different design, and a statement cuff bracelet. The star kept her brown tresses down to frame her face as she smiled for the camera.

The shot was taken in Carol's walk-in wardrobe which we have seen many times before as that's where she usually showcases her stunning outfits.

Although the former Countdown presenter exhibits a carefree demeanour, she had to be comforted by fans earlier this week when she shared the news of a heartbreaking tragedy.

The 60-year-old took to social media to re-tweet an article from The Mirror revealing that Peter Willis, one of the paper's former editors and the founder of The Pride of Britain awards, had died at the age of 54.

Carol, who hosts the awards every year, shared the news with a heartfelt message which read: "We are all @PrideOfBritain devastated. Peter you were very loved by so many people... we will miss everything about you [broken heart emoji]."

The star is a huge fan of jumpsuits

The star's followers were quick to comfort her with their replies, with one writing: "Such awful news. Peter was such a lovely man and so dedicated to Pride of Britain. My condolences Carol x."

Others chimed in: "Devastating. Thinking of you, his friends, colleagues and, of course, Nicky and the boys. Just heartbreaking," and: "So very sorry for your loss."

The tragic news comes just a couple of weeks after Pride of Britain nominations were opened for 2021.

