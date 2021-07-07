Josephine Jobert is busy filming for the upcoming 11th series of Death in Paradise, but on her breaks, she enjoys soaking up the sun's rays.

And the star took to a stunning infinity pool to do just that in the most eye-catching green bikini.

Josephine uploaded several shots from her pool session, as she posed in a variety of positions, including one where she fully laid down and another where she wrapped her arms around her legs.

Stretching out behind the star were the beautiful forest views of Guadeloupe.

Poking fun at her behaviour, she joked: "Because this is obviously how we all behave at the pool right?"

Her fans lapped up the pictures, and loved the witty caption that she wrote.

"Absolutely stunning set of photos Josephine," enthused one, while another added: "Yes of course. You can pull that look off though."

Josephine soaked up the rays poolside

Many others fans were rendered speechless by the star's beauty and showered her with heart emojis to show their adoration.

The 36-year-old has shared plenty of snaps from her time filming on the hit BBC show, including several other snaps from inside the same infinity pool.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the French actress shared a stunning video showing her taking a dip in the pool as the rain poured down.

The video sparked a great reaction from her 88,000 followers who labelled her a "gorgeous lady" and showered her with love heart emojis.

"That looks amazing and so calming," wrote a follower, whilst another added: "Wow, enjoy it Josephine."

The star has made the most of her time in Guadeloupe

"Stunning Josephine, and what a view, how lucky you are to work in Paradise. Do you ever get to go to other islands around Guadalupe?" quizzed another.

She had a simple caption for her 20-second clip, as she simply wrote: "Zen," and we couldn't have agreed more!

