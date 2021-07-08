Michelle Keegan causes a stir in sports bra for unexpected video The former Coronation Street star looks divine!

Michelle Keegan has displayed her fitness prowess once again by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot with her fans. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 34-year-old looked fabulous as she flaunted her lithe physique in grey leggings and a camel coloured sports bra.

The short clip gave fans an insight into her ultra-glam day during the shoot – from an early gym session and breakfast to getting her hair and makeup done before being photographed.

"I love watching reels like this so I thought I'd make my own!" she wrote in the caption. "(I missed out the part where I get dragged out of bed kicking and screaming first before the gym)… Come on a shoot with me!"

The post immediately received a flurry of responses, with her sister-in-law Natalya Wright writing: "Ohhh I love." Helen Flanagan remarked: "Love this babe, motivated me to go to the gym." One other follower stated: "Your body is unbelievably perfect, you're a fantastic role model for my little girl fit and healthy. In my opinion the most beautiful woman in the world." Another said: "You look amazing!"

The post comes shortly after Michelle released pictures from her latest modelling campaign with Adidas and Very. In the post, the star could be seen dancing up and down the streets of London in lots of different outfits, including a stunning black mini dress, which she dressed down with trainers and a crossbody bag.

The actress is married to Mark Wright

Sharing the looks with her millions of followers, Michelle wrote: "So excited to launch my latest collaboration with @veryuk and adidas! So many amazing looks for the summer! Which one is your favourite?!"

Michelle enlisted a host of inimitable dancers to showcase Adidas' SS21 collection, which is available at Very, and the campaign was filmed on location in London as the group busted their best moves in the sunshine.

