Sofia Vergara floors fans in strapless black bustier at family party – wait until you see the cake! The AGT star looked incredible in animal print for the birthday celebration

America's Got Talent star Sofia Vergara was the life of the party on Saturday as she stunned fans in a strapless black bustier and curve-hugging zebra print harem pants for her brother-in-law's birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram to steal a minute of alone time away from the party, the 48-year-old Columbian actress posted a sultry mirror selfie – and looked flawless.

Wearing a strapless black top, satin zebra-print trousers and stylish black heels, Sofia paired her look with a pearl choker, dramatic smokey eye makeup and a statement plum lip colour.

"Happy 40th!!! @nickmanganiello #hibachinight", wrote Sofia, sharing some photos from her evening.

The star looked incredible in animal print

The Modern Family star, who is married to American actor Joe Manganiello, wore the ultra-glam look to celebrate Joe's brother Nick's birthday.

Sharing snaps of the incredible garden party with her 22.1million followers, Sofia revealed the family partied in style with a showstopping lobster-themed cake, stunning poolside decorations and an exclusive guest list who enjoyed an in-house chef for the occasion.

Nick's birthday cake caused quite a stir on social media, with fans divided at the family's choice of theme. Revealing a giant (and extremely realistic) prawn dish, fans were shocked to discover the shellfish was actually a decadent sponge cake.

Fans couldn't believe the giant shrimp was actually a cake

"Is that real shrimp?!" commented one fan, whilst another was equally confused: "Poor thing. Boiled alive."

"Oh my god what a creative cake! I want one like that on my birthday!" agreed a third fan, who had clocked the enormous shellfish was in fact a decadent dessert.

The glamorous mother-of-one loves to make a style statement whether she’s on the red carpet or enjoying a picnic in her backyard, so it’s no surprise that she keeps wearing head-turning ensembles on America’s Got Talent too.

The star has been captivating fans with her various fashion looks on the competition so far, and on Tuesday's episode, she was seen wearing a number of her best statement pieces from the show so far.

