We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara left fans seriously divided after she posted a gorgeous swimsuit photo from her tropical vacation.

The Modern Family star is currently soaking up the sun with her family at her sensational beach home, known as Casa Chipi Chipi. But her appearance in her latest Instagram post has left many fans asking questions.

MORE: Sofia Vergara dazzles in the dreamiest look – and fans can't stop swooning

In the photo, Sofia looks beautiful standing near the sea in her 'Majolica Print Balconette Swimsuit' by Dolce & Gabbana, which is sadly no longer available.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in figure-hugging sequinned dress

Posing with her hand on her hip against the waves, Sofia highlighted her famous curves and trim waist.

While many fans complimented the actress on her fabulous figure, others called out Sofia, claiming she photoshopped the image to make her waist appear smaller.

MORE: Sofia Vergara floors fans in strapless black bustier at family party – wait until you see the cake!

DISCOVER: Inside Sofia Vergara’s jaw-dropping gardens at her $26million Beverly Hills estate

Sofia Vergara divided fans with this swimsuit photo

"I'm sorry - is no-one seeing the photoshop on the left side of her waist? The whole ocean dips," quizzed one. A second said: "She is so beautiful! Such a pity she uses photoshop." A third added: "There's no need to shrink your waist Sofia!"

Others didn't seem to care whether Sofia had digitally manipulated her appearance or not, with "You're gorgeous", "Beautiful" and "Wow" flooding the comment section of her post.

Shop similar

Dolce & Gabbana Printed Swimsuit, $577/£449, Mytheresa

The 48-year-old has been giving her fans a peek inside her luxury vacation ever since she jetted off last month.

Sofia has never shared the exact location of her and her husband, Joe Manganiello's luxurious beachside property, but it is believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

Sofia is enjoying a family holiday at her beachside property

Earlier this week, Sofia delighted fans with some family snaps, which included her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 29, who she had with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

The beautiful family pictures saw her posing with Joe, Manolo and some family friends on a beautiful beach setting. Further images showed the star posing with her friend, as well as some enjoying dinner in a beach cabana. "#casachipichipi," she wrote, adding a seashell and crab emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.