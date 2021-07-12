A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies wows in the boldest mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A Place in the Sun host Danni Menzies just wore the cutest mini dress – and we have to have it. The presenter always looks amazing for every episode of the Channel 4 show, revealing on Monday that she was busy filming new episodes following a relaxing few weeks at home.

Danni shared a snap of herself "back to it" as she made the most of the gorgeous weather in sunny Spain, rocking a flirty mini dress that highlighted her bronzed legs.

The Place in the Sun presenter looked like a bronzed goddess

The leopard print number fell just above the knee and boasted a flattering wrap cut and long sleeves.

Danni paired her frock with a pair of towering wedges in tan leather, giving the illusion of endless legs as she posed in front of a beautiful seascape.

The blonde beauty's 'Teagan Mini Dress' is available on the Dancing Leopard website and costs a very reasonable £48.

Flawless Danni rocked beachy waves and a natural makeup look

We've also found this fab Topshop dupe in the ASOS sale, and it's a bargain at just £15.55. Balance out a short hemline with longer sleeves – perfect for unpredictable summer weather.

Danni is fast becoming one of our favourite A Place in the Sun presenters and she's a bundle of fun on social media.

When she's not sharing updates from filming for the show or posting envy-inducing bikini photos, she can be found showing off her fabulous fashion picks – and we want everything in her wardrobe.

Topshop Animal Print Wrap Dress, £15.55, ASOS

A keen equestrian, Danni enjoyed a modelling career before turning to presenting. Her experience of getting on the property ladder aged just 21 and renovating her Edinburgh flat was invaluable when it came to landing her current gig.

She told First Time Buyer: "It has been a very varied and interesting presenting career so far but when my agent said that a TV show was looking for somebody with property experience to present a show I got very excited.

"It turned out to be A Place in the Sun and I am so happy that I got the chance to be one of the presenters. I have been to Spain and the Caribbean and I am just off to the French Riviera."

