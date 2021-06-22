We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Olivia Culpo sent her fans into another frenzy after posing in a gorgeous nautical-themed bikini during a fun-filled getaway with her pals.

The actress looked phenomenal in the eye-catching top from Etro, which features an all-over nautical flag and maritime rope print.

She paired her bikini top with the brand's matching high-waisted Bermuda shorts, embellished by tucks and a ton-sur-ton Pegaso embroidery on the rear.

What's more, both items are now 40 percent off in the sale – but you need to be quick as they are selling fast!

Olivia's fans loved her stylish ensemble, with one commenting: "So cute! Absolutely love your outfit!" A second said: "Need this whole look," followed by several heart eyes emojis.

A third added: "YES OUTFIT!!" And a fourth said: "Just bought this exact outfit."

Olivia looked gorgeous in her Etro outfit

Olivia appeared to have had the best time drinking with her friends and boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, on Monday afternoon.

Sharing a number of photos from the day, Olivia also posted a snap of her dog alongside the scrabble words "Happy Father's Day Dad" and one of her boyfriend heading out of the sea with a surfboard.

Nautical Print Bikini, $576/£318, Etro

It's not just breathtaking photos Olivia shares on her social media, she also leaves fans speechless with her videos.

Just last month, the 29-year-old drove fans wild after sharing a clip of herself strutting towards the ocean, peeling off a cut-out mini dress to reveal her SKIMS stretch velvet 'Dipped Thong' and 'Plunge Bra'.

Cotton Bermuda Shorts, $534/£297, Etro

Both pieces are made out of soft, stretchy, plush velvet and come in four neutral colourways - Sienna, Amethyst, Honey, and Smoke (the suit Olivia wore). The bra is figure-flattering and has a clear centre front hook closure and ruched details.

Fans lost their minds over the clip, with one writing in the comments: "*Immediately starts to do squats*". Another added: “"lawless!”, while a third commented: "Beautiful”.

