Catherine Zeta-Jones causes a stir in plunging black swimsuit

Catherine Zeta-Jones is enjoying a carefree, sun-soaked getaway and her latest swimsuit video sparked a huge response.

The star took to Instagram with a clip which showed off her youthful physique but also her sense of humour.

Catherine shot the video upside down and managed to contain her modesty despite wearing a very low-cut swimsuit. She was shaking her hair around and captioned the post: "No hairdryer. No problem!!!"

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones does yoga in a swimsuit - wow!

Her fans went wild and commented: "Crazy and beautiful," and, "stunning," while others added strings of crying with laughter emojis.

The Prodigal Son star's social media followers appeared happier with her latest post as just days earlier she had left them concerned.

Catherine posted a video of herself swimming and waving in the ocean with the sight of land a long way in the distance.

Catherine shook things up with her swimsuit video

Catherine explained what she was doing in the caption which read: "When you have just washed your hair, but you are desperate for a dip, you swim like this. I actually can swim much better than this, full on Michael Phelps, this is not my best form FYI."

Catherine is no stranger to fun-filled swimsuit photos

Fans immediately began commenting but many said the video was making them uncomfortable with one writing: "You're making me nervous. Get back where you can touch the ground," and a number of others were worried about dangerous sea life.

"It's shark week," added another of her followers with a third simply writing: "Sharks!"

She didn't come to any harm though, as the next day she was spotted doing yoga in a backless swimsuit, on board a luxury yacht.

Talk about summer fun!

