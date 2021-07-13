January Jones' latest poolside picture might make you look twice The Mad Men actress has been turning up the heat

January Jones may have a glam squad at her fingertips but being red carpet ready isn't necessary every day!

The Hollywood star gave fans a sneak peek inside her not-so-glamorous household duties when she shared a snapshot of herself cleaning her pool.

January had hung up her bikini and swapped it for a long, kimono-style dressing robe.

WATCH: January Jones slides into her incredible living room at her LA home

Her hair was roughly tied up on the top of her head and she switched out her sunnies for a pair of wire-rimmed glasses.

She captioned the photo which she shared on her Instagram stories: "Caught in all my morning glory."

Her look was a far cry from the one she wore just a few days earlier when she posted a selfie wearing nothing more than a pair of knickers and some breast tape.

Is that really January Jones?

For her 4 July celebrations she also sported a patriotic bikini and shared cheeky images of herself then too.

She's no stranger to dressing to impress with her stunning selfies from her LA home, but she recently brought fans into the shower with her where clothes weren't the focus!

January was in a very sudsy state with her bobbed hair piled on top of her head and covered in bubbles as she revealed: "Pro tip: When overtired, make shampoo art to boost your mood."

January sizzled in her flirty Fourth of July bikini

January was makeup-free in the fun photo which was bound to have got her fans smiling.

The mum-of-one normally features alone in her pictures so when she also added some photos of a day out with her son, Xander, fans were delighted at the rare surprise.

She has never revealed who the nine-year-old's father is, but back in 2017, January opened up about raising her son as a single mother, telling Red Magazine: "I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely.

"It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it.

