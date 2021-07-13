Denise Welch stuns in bikini as she celebrates anniversary with husband Lincoln Townley Denise and her husband married in 2013

Loose Women star Denise Welch and her husband Lincoln Townley celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and to mark the occasion, she shared a hilarious picture of them in the sea.

While many couples may choose to share wedding pictures on their anniversary, Denise opted for one that had a more heartfelt meaning.

The presenter looked incredible in a striking red and white bikini as she attempted to keep her balance after a large wave threw her off balance.

Lincoln had been mostly submerged in the picture, which Denise revealed in the caption was her "favourite photo ever!"

The Hollyoaks actress explained that the photo had been taken in a "pre-wedding photoshoot" after the happy couple had both lost weight and "were feeling proud" of themselves.

"Linc was coming out of the surf like James Bond in front of a bunch of people," she wrote. "Then a wave took him down. I laughed til I was sick but luckily the moment was captured!!"

She then left an incredibly heartfelt message for the man she called the "best husband" as she wrote: "Even with the challenges we currently face, my husband makes me laugh every day.

The star shared a personal photo for her anniversary

"We face this messy world sober together and that's tough but together we are strong and my love for him grows every day. Bit soppy but it's our anniversary so I'm allowed."

Denise and Lincoln married in 2013 in a beautiful ceremony that was held in Portugal. It was Denise's third wedding; she married actor David Easter in 1983 before their split in 1988. She then married actor Tim Healy later that year, before they divorced in 2012.

Both of Denise's children, Matty and Louis, were born from her marriage with Tim.

The presenter has an incredible bikini body, and she works hard to keep her physique in top condition, but she recently revealed one fitness "struggle" – and it's something many of us will relate to.

In a clip filmed by her trainer, Denise attempted to do a press-up while her trainer encouraged her to bend her arms more.

Denise and Lincoln married in 2013

As she continued, he started laughing to which the star eventually asked: "Why are you laughing?"

She wrote: "Ok so I've always struggled with press ups but I'm trying. Hugely encouraged by @lincolntownley thank goodness!! I think I'll wait for @geraldinejcoach @claresspacecheshire."

She finished the post with a string of flexing arm and pouting emojis.

