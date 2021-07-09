A Place In The Sun's Laura Hamilton touches upon heartbreaking experience with online abuse The TV presenter had a panic attack during lockdown

A Place In The Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has opened up about her horrific experience with online abuse. Earlier this year, the 39-year-old suffered a panic attack during lockdown over negative comments she received about her family's café, Lord Roberts On The Green.

One year on from the event, Laura revealed her husband, Alex Goward, called an ambulance when she couldn't breathe - she felt like she was "drowning" due to the overwhelming anxiety.

READ: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton speaks candidly about 'airbrushing' of her scar

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin reveals disaster while filming on set

"I try not to read too many of the comments (on Instagram), but I do like to respond to people if they're like 'where is your dress from?'" she explained to The Sun.

MORE: Who is A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton's husband?

READ: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton announces exciting show news

The real estate expert tends to brush off comments regarding her presenting career, and tries not to let any negativity get in the way of her day-to-day life.

She added: "Sometimes when there's inappropriate comments I'm like 'eugh I don't need to read that' and a lot of the time I delete them, and the same with any negative stuff. If you haven't got something nice to say, don't say it."

Laura has presented A Place In The Sun since 2012

In March last year, Laura took to her Instagram page and shared details of her panic attack. The TV host said to her followers: "Hi everyone. I was really unsure about posting this message but I feel the need to. Because something happened on Saturday night and it affected me quite badly.

"As you are aware, Alex and I have been absolutely busting our [explicit], basically helping the community. Doing what we can to use our suppliers to get goods to the community. We've worked really hard to bring our prices down and we've been doing that on a regular basis. And on Saturday night, there were some really, really nasty people who decided to make some really nasty comments about what we're doing on our local neighbourly websites.

About seeking medical advice, she added: "It affected me so badly that I couldn't breathe. I didn't actually know what was happening to me." She concluded: "Please be kind. As I said I wasn't going to post this because I didn’t think it was appropriate. But now I think it is appropriate."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.