Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause parties in a hot pink dress for an exciting announcement

Summer really isn’t summer without a pair of showstopping heels, and Chrishell Stause just launched a new capsule collection full of dreamy kicks that we can’t stop swooning over.

The Selling Sunset star looked incredible as she kicked off the launch of her new DSW collab at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a dreamy hot pink Alex Perry mini dress we want in our closets right now.

Chrishell's DSW collab is filled with her favorite handbag and shoe picks for summer

The 80’s inspired stretch velvet dress came complete with structured shoulders and a cut-out at the chest, and Chrishell paired it with a pair of strappy black heels accented with rhinestones by Jessica Simpson.

The stilettos are just one of the strappy heels in her Chrishell x DSW Collection. It also includes flats, and heels in metallics, whites and bold colors, and tie-dye accessories from various brands and designers, including Jessica Simpson, Marc Fisher, and Steve Madden.

Consider it a breakdown of Chrishell’s top shoe and handbag picks for summer, and considering her impeccable taste in style, it’s worth taking a look for major summer style inspo.

There are 10 pieces in the Chrishell x DSW capsule collection - and we want them all!

The best part? The 10 piece shoe and accessories collection is affordable. Everything in it costs less than $100 and ranges in price from $35 to $75.

One of the shoes that we’re swooning over in it is Mix #6's Mesha sandal - and it’s one of Chrishell’s fave in the collection too.

“This is a shoe I love with a jean. This is why I love this shoe the most, because normally when you’re wearing jeans and a t-shirt this is like a fun pop of color with that,” she said on a live chat on DSW’s Instagram.

Mix No. 6 Mesha Sandal, $49.99, DSW

“I am thrilled to partner with DSW so I can show people how to get that designer look without the designer price tag,” Chrishell said in a statement. “Shoes don’t need to break the bank to be amazing! As we get into the summer season, it’s time to start getting dressed up and back out in the world.“

“Of course, you want to look great, but you also need to feel great to pull off the look! Even on casual days, wear at least one thing that makes you happy.”

We totally agree. Now excuse us, while we go fill up our carts.

