Ginger Zee's quirky bikini video has to be seen to be believed The GMA star has all sorts of skills

Ginger Zee found one unique way to distract from her bikini body in her latest Instagram video.

The Good Morning America star shared a clip of herself in a swimming pool looking gorgeous in a dark pink two-piece.

MORE: Ginger Zee's dramatic new appearance causes a stir

Her bikini top featured buckle clips which appeared to be detachable so Ginger could also wear it as a bandeau.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee performs CPR on a frog in unique bikini video

With her wet skin glistening in the sun, it was almost difficult to make out what she was holding in her hand, despite the fact it was captioned: "Frog chronicles."

However, in the next clip – which Ginger re-shared on her Stories from her friend's account – the mystery was solved.

The meteorologist could be seen performing CPR on a frog, using her finger to push up and down on its body whilst it lay on its back on the edge of the pool.

As Ginger performed the life-saving task, The Fray's How To Save A Life played in the background, with the lyrics of the song flashing up on the screen.

MORE: Ginger Zee posts unexpected beach photo after being visciously trolled

READ: Ginger Zee's waterfront video has fans concerned

Ginger looked fab in her bikini holding up the poorly frog

Sadly, the video cut out before it could show if Ginger actually managed to save the frog's life.

It's certainly been an eventful week for the TV star, who made her long-awaited return to the set of GMA on Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Despite having to be away from her two young sons who have brightened up her work-from-home environment, Ginger was excited.

Ginger made her long-awaited return to GMA on Tuesday

The night before her big day, Ginger took to Instagram and wrote: "Having trouble falling asleep. Feels like the night before the first day of school. Because... I'll be back in the GMA studios tomorrow for the first time in almost a year and a half."

On the day itself, she was even more joyous and posted a TikTok video from her dressing room, in which she was dancing and getting glammed up for the occasion. "We are back baby!" she wrote. "Thanks to the magic makers for getting me right first day back in studio."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.