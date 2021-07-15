Ginger Zee's dramatic new look is a hit with fans The GMA star looked very different...

Ginger Zee sported a very different look on Wednesday that proved to be a huge hit with her followers.

Fresh from her return to the Good Morning America studios, Ginger changed from her usual chic attire to some heavy-duty protective gear including a netted full-face covering.

MORE: Ginger Zee posts unexpected beach photo after being visciously trolled

"This is called preserving wildlife and preserving yourself," she said in a clip on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee causes a stir with her dramatic new look

Panning the camera down her legs to show off her waterproof pants, she added: "From bugs and water. I'm covered head to toe. Heat is about 95, 100… it's fine. Layers are good."

Ginger was at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge to film a segment for ABC News.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Can’t wait to share this 'It’s Not Too Late' segment with you next week on @abcnewslive … @harriettubmanmuseum @blackwaterrefuge #itsnottoolate #wildlife #harriettubman."

READ: Ginger Zee's waterfront video has fans concerned

MORE: Ginger Zee is delighted as she overcomes personal struggle in uplifting post

Ginger looked very different in her 'swamp' gear

Fans were quick to react to her dramatic new look, with one writing: "Swamp Ginger is WAY hot. Literally. Nothing like runner waders on a hot day." A second said: "Looking beautiful as always."

A third jokily added: "You look so sexy in all that mosquito gear, hehe," and a fourth wrote: "Stylish as always."

Ginger made her long-awaited return to the set of GMA on Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Despite having to be away from her two young sons who have brightened up her work-from-home environment, Ginger was excited.

Ginger returned to the GMA studios on Tuesday

The night before her big day, Ginger took to Instagram and wrote: "Having trouble falling asleep. Feels like the night before the first day of school. Because... I'll be back in the GMA studios tomorrow for the first time in almost a year and a half."

On the day itself, she was even more joyous and posted a TikTok video from her dressing room, in which she was dancing and getting glammed up for the occasion. "We are back baby!" she wrote. "Thanks to the magic makers for getting me right first day back in studio."

Ginger delivered some sass in a chic sleeveless top teamed with the prettiest pair of blush-coloured, Express pants and heels. Her fans were overjoyed to see her back and wrote: "I love your style. You look so gorgeous," and, "welcome back, mama".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.